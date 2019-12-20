The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Wine Cave Full of Crystals : Warren Buttigieg Spar over Donors, But Poverty Is Left Out of Debate

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg4 pete warren

During Thursday’s Democratic debate, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg sparred over money’s role in politics and who funds their campaigns. The main difference between their approaches to taking funding is that Warren’s policies have been consistently clear on issues of inequality, while Buttigieg is “more of a cipher,” says Heather McGhee, distinguished senior fellow and former president of Demos. Meanwhile, moderators did not ask candidates about their platforms to tackle poverty in the U.S. “The word 'poverty' has yet to be mentioned by a moderator, and this is not a matter just of semantics,” adds guest Alan Minsky with the Progressive Democrats of America. “It’s a complete erasure of the reality of the lives of tens of millions of Americans.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/20/poverty_left_out_of_democratic_debate

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version