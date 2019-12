Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 15:49 Hits: 3

President Trump's reelection campaign launched a website Tuesday with videos containing pro-Trump talking points the campaign said can help supporters "win arguments with liberal friends, relatives, and snowflakes t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/475830-trump-campaign-launches-website-to-help-supporters-win-arguments-with