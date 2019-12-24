Collins' 'bipartisan' reelection campaign tanked with Trump's '100%' endorsement

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 16:40 Hits: 3

Well, this is going to furrow Sen. Susan Collins’ brow for the holiday!

That generated some fun headlines back home in Maine. Like this one: “Donald Trump backs reelection of Susan Collins,” with the subhead, “In a tweet Monday, President Donald Trump said he agrees 100% that Collins is needed to ensure Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate next year.” Just a little bit inconvenient for her after she announced last week that she will be seeking reelection, touting her “bipartisan commonsense approach” in an email to supporters.

Right. Bipartisan.

So bipartisan that Trump BFF Lindsey Graham and Trump himself are talking about how essential she is to the “GOP majority.” Nothing screams “bipartisan” like that. It’s not doing Collins much of a favor as she tries to pull the wool over the eyes of Mainers for one last election. But sort of kudos to Graham and Trump for once again exposing her for the total fraud she is.

Collins has chosen her side, and it's not Maine. Please give $1 to help Democrats in each of these crucial Senate races, but especially the one in Maine!

