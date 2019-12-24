New Jersey becomes third state to ban hair discrimination

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 18:30 Hits: 5

Following California and New York, New Jersey is officially the third state in the nation to explicitly ban hair discrimination, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday with his signage of the Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair Act. It’s known as the CROWN Act, and the legislation “clarifies that prohibited race discrimination includes discrimination on the basis of ‘traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture, hair type, and protective hairstyles,’” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Andrew Johnson, a black high school wrestler at Buena Regional High School, introduced the legislation after he was forced to cut his dreadlocks to compete in a match on Dec. 19, 2018. “Race-based discrimination will not be tolerated in the State of New Jersey,” Murphy said in the release. “No one should be made to feel uncomfortable or be discriminated against because of their natural hair. I am proud to sign this law in order to help ensure that all New Jersey residents can go to work, school, or participate in athletic events with dignity."

Senators Sandra Cunningham, Nia Gill, and Shirley Turner and Assemblymembers Angela McKnight, Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, Shanique Speight, and Britnee Timberlake sponsored the legislation. “This law will ensure people of color are free to wear their hair however they feel best represents them, whether that be locks, braids, twists or curls,” Cunningham said. “No one should ever be told it is ‘unprofessional’ to embrace their culture. “It is unacceptable that someone could be dismissed from school or denied employment because they wear their hair exactly how it grows, but that has been the reality for many black and brown individuals,” Cunningham added. “Today, here in New Jersey, we've changed that.”

Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Cory Booker, who's from New Jersey, said in the news release that he’s grateful to the governor and sponsors of the CROWN Act. “Discrimination against black hair is discrimination against black people and no one should be denied a job, an education, or face discrimination because of their hairstyle,” he said.

