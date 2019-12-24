A recipe in case you want to feed Santa something other than chocolate chip cookies. And a poll

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 20:00 Hits: 5

The holiday season, which, whatever it means to us spiritually and materially and familially, is a time we all too often overindulge at the table. The lucky ones with the metabolism that keeps them lanky no matter how much dang food they scarf down won’t have to pay for the month-long binge running from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. Come January, they’ll be the envy of those of us who will be choosing the looser garments in our wardrobe for a couple of weeks as we work off whatever added pudge we put on at dinner tables and office parties.

Having spent a not-insubstantial portion of my life in transit or extended but temporary residence in lands where turkey and ham and steak at any time of year are unknowns or forbidden by religious or dietary strictures, I’ve enjoyed some pretty fabulous taste treats over the years. Included have been unusual, spicy meals concocted with ingredients one is better not knowing the details of until everything is digested. It shouldn’t taste any different when you don’t know what it is than when you do. But it does. I will try just about anything once. Especially anything with hot spices: Thai hot, Mexican hot, Libyan hot, Indonesian hot. However, hot or not, holiday season or not, I draw the line at bugs.

I’ve never been much of a cook. When I lived communally, the 14 of us shared chores, but I was always designated assistant cook, never the lead. I could not improvise at the stove. I had to follow the recipe book to the letter. And that just didn’t sit well with my housemates. Nowadays, I almost never cook—microwaving doesn’t count—but this year for Christmas, I’m going to make simple a meal that I ate nearly every day during numerous stays in Bali, Java, and nearby islands of the eastern Indonesian archipelago: nasi goreng. Literally, this means fried rice although it's often boiled or steamed. It is widely viewed as the Indonesian national dish. Different iterations of it can be found at eating places even in the smallest villages.

Rice is the main staple in Indonesia, so it is no surprise there are a lot of words for it: padi, which is rice on stalks in a field; gabah, unpolished/unhusked rice grains; beras, husked, uncooked rice the way you buy it in the market; nasi, fried rice; nasi uduk, fried with coconut milk.

It's usually a breakfast dish for indigenous people, but it doesn’t take long for tourists and expatriates to get hooked on it, at restaurants, at cafes, from street vendors, at home. I find it healthy and satisfying and easy and taught myself how to make it. If you want to, here is a nasi goreng recipe.

Nasi Goreng (serves 4-6 people)

1 and 1/2 cups uncooked rice 1/2 pound of chicken (or pork) 3 tomatoes 2 eggs 4 teaspoons water 3 teaspoons sunflower oil 1 white or yellow onion, thinly sliced 1-2 garlic gloves, crushed or thinly sliced 1 teaspoon curry powder 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander 1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder (doubled or tripled if you go for the hot stuff) 2 teaspoons soy sauce Any vegetable you like Prawn paste is a good addition, too Salt and pepper

Cook the rice (boiled or steamed works; if you boil it, try sauteing a couple of cloves of sliced garlic and a one-third cup of diced onions for three minutes, then pour in boiling water from a tea kettle) Cut the chicken (or your choice) into narrow strips. Slice the tomatoes Beat each egg separately with 2 teaspoons of cold water and salt and pepper. Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a wok Pour in the first egg, undisturbed, until set, remove to a plate, then the second egg Cut the eggs into strips Heat the remaining oil in the wok, add the onion and garlic and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken and continue to stir-fry until almost cooked Add the curry powder, coriander, chili powder and soy sauce. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly Put in the cooked rice, tomatoes and vegetable and stir for about 2 minutes. Take it out and put it on a plate, put the egg strips on top.

Put on some Balinesian gamelan music and selamat makan (bon appetite)!

The poll below has left out an important category: putatarian, for all the people who just eat whatever’s put in front of them.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1905842