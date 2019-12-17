Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 14:56 Hits: 0

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Server: nginx Date: Tue, 24 Dec 2019 20:02:26 GMT Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8 Transfer-Encoding: chunked Connection: keep-alive X-hacker: If you're reading this, you should visit wpvip.com/careers and apply to join the fun, mention this header. X-Powered-By: WordPress.com VIP Link: ; rel="https://api.w.org/" Link: ; rel=shortlink X-rq: bur2 100 119 3095 Cache-Control: max-age=300, must-revalidate Age: 0 X-Cache: miss Vary: Accept-Encoding Accept-Ranges: bytes Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=31536000;includeSubdomains;preload Appendix | Pew Research Center