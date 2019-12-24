Becoming a Dangerous Woman : Media Legend Pat Mitchell on Embracing Risk to Change the World

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 13:44 Hits: 2

Media legend Pat Mitchell is the author of a new book, “Becoming a Dangerous Woman: Embracing Risk to Change the World.” In it, she shares her life story, rising from her grandparents’ small cotton farm with no electricity to become the first woman president of PBS, CNN Productions and the Paley Center for Media. Mitchell includes in her book the voices of other “dangerous” women: Stacey Abrams, Ai-jen Poo, Ava DuVernay, Mary Robinson, Abigail Disney, Christine Schuler Deschryver, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Zoya, Monique Wilson, Laura Flanders, Jacqueline Novogratz, Sandi Toksvig, Ruth Ann Harnisch and Meagan Fallone. Pat Mitchell speaks with us from Atlanta, Georgia. “Our single most dangerous act, actually, is preparing each other, supporting each other, showing up for each other, sponsoring, mentoring, championing each other,” Mitchell says. “We are living in dangerous times, and such times require of us to become more dangerous to meet those challenges.”

