Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 09:17 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday where he had been receiving treatment since Friday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2019/12/24/prince-philip-husband-of-queen-elizabeth-leaves-hospital