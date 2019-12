Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 09:29 Hits: 4

KABUL (Reuters) - Taliban militants ambushed a government checkpoint in Balkh province in Afghanistan's north, killing at least 15 members of the security forces, local officials said on Tuesday, the latest in an escalating series of insurgent attacks.

