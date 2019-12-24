Monday night owls open thread: Khashoggi show trial—'the antithesis of justice. It is a mockery'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 December 2019 04:00 Hits: 5

The CIA concluded last month that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered in Turkey in October 2018. On Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported that eight people have been convicted in a secret show trial for the murder, with five sentenced to death and three to prison terms. The prince was not among them. Amnesty International had something to say about that today:

A UN report released by the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, in June 2019 concluded that Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of "an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under human rights law." Saudi Arabia failed to cooperate with Special Rapporteur Callamard during her investigation. ••• ••• Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International's Middle East Research Director, said: "This verdict is a whitewash which brings neither justice nor the truth for Jamal Khashoggi and his loved ones. The trial has been closed to the public and to independent monitors, with no information available as to how the investigation was carried out. "The verdict fails to address the Saudi authorities' involvement in this devastating crime or clarify the location of Jamal Khashoggi's remains. "Saudi Arabia's courts routinely deny defendants access to lawyers and condemn people to death following grossly unfair trials. Given the lack of transparency from the Saudi authorities, and in the absence of an independent judiciary, only an international, independent and impartial investigation can serve justice for Jamal Khashoggi."

Callamard tweeted Monday: “Bottom line: the hit-men are guilty, sentenced to death. The masterminds not only walk free. They have barely been touched by the investigation and the trial. That is the antithesis of Justice. It is a mockery.”

And from the White House? Mumbles. A senior official of the Trump regime blurped: “This is an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable, and we encourage Saudi Arabia to continue with a fair and transparent judicial process,”

