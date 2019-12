Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 17:14 Hits: 1

Heinz-Christian Strache charged his far-right FPÖ party up to €3,000 a month for playing online smartphone game Clash of Clans, according to reports. Strache lost his political posts in October over a corruption scandal.

