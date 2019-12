Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 18:45 Hits: 2

A day after a young girl in the UK found a message allegedly written by inmates in a Shanghai prison inside a Tesco Christmas card, China has denied allegations of forced labor. They called the message a "farce."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-denies-allegations-of-forced-labor-at-shanghai-prison-after-tesco-card-find/a-51784667?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf