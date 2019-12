Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 19:32 Hits: 2

In 2020, the region is set to get a long-discussed new currency: the Eco. Many Africans are pleased — but there is a lot of work ahead, say experts who insist a rebrand of the old Franc CFA will not do the job.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/west-africa-s-new-currency-the-eco-rebrand-or-fresh-start/a-51784054?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf