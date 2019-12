Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 19:36 Hits: 2

Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera on Monday signed off on a referendum to be held on a new constitution, which he vowed would generate a “solid, compassionate and legitimate framework” that would help reunify the country after nine weeks of intense protest over inequality and elitism.

