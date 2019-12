Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 15:59 Hits: 1

PETALING JAYA: Former Japan badminton team coach, Izuan Ibrahim died on Monday (Dec 23), just eight days shy of starting work as a coach at the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2019/12/23/former-japan-badminton-coach-izuan-ibrahim-dies-eight-days-away-from-joining-bam