Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 21:04 Hits: 2

NEW YORK: Boeing on Monday (Dec 23) replaced its embattled chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, as it attempts to pivot from a protracted crisis surrounding the grounding of its top-selling 737 MAX after two deadly crashes. More than nine months after the MAX was grounded and a week after halting ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/boeing-ousts-muilenburg-names-calhoun-as-ceo-amid-max-crisis-12207190