Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 19:48 Hits: 2

Boeing said earlier it was suspending production of the 737 Max. It has come under fierce criticism on Capitol Hill over the rollout of the jetliner.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2019/1223/Boeing-CEO-out-board-seeks-to-renew-confidence-amid-737-crashes?icid=rss