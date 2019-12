Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 21:01 Hits: 2

Saudi court verdict over 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is 'anything but justice', says UN rapporteur.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/turkey-rights-groups-decry-saudi-verdict-khashoggi-murder-191223171239748.html