Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 16:57 Hits: 1

Martin Guzmán is among the world’s leading experts on sovereign debt and the problems it can cause. With his appointment as Argentina's Minister of Economy by President Alberto Fernández, Guzmán has become the right person in the right place at the right time.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/argentina-president-fernandez-good-choice-of-guzman-by-joseph-e-stiglitz-2019-12