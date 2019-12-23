Postal Workers Deliver 20 Million Packages Per Day. What Can We Give Them in Return?

At the U.S. Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center in Cincinnati, my co-workers and I process millions of pieces of mail each day—postcards, magazines, catalogs, packages. If it's mailable, we can handle it.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015