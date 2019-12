Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 11:01 Hits: 3

Sen. Chris Van HollenĀ (D-Md.) is asking the Government Accountability Office (GAO) for an opinion onĀ the legality of President Trump's decision to hold up Ukr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475704-dem-senator-requests-legal-opinion-on-if-trumps-ukraine-aid-delay-broke-law