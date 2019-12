Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 14:36 Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday slammed Democratic senators as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over her decision to withhold House-passed articles of impeachment against President Trump from theĀ upper chamber&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/475721-mcconnell-lets-quit-the-charade-on-senate-impeachment-trial