Cheers and Jeers: Monday

From the GREAT STATE OF MAINE…

A Holiday Story Twas the week before Christmas and all through the House A big vote was taken to impeach a big louse. The ayes and the nays were noted with care, O'er the deeds of a man with orange face and orange hair. Two charges were debated, hour after hour, Obstruction of Congress and abuse of great power. The Democrats focused on the facts and the laws. Republicans responded with tantrums and guffaws. When over at Daily Kos there arose such a clatter, I sprang from my porn Bible study to see what was the matter. Away to the headlines I flew like a flash, "BREAKING: 45's legacy has just turned to trash!" The moon over D.C. set the capitol aglow, As if in a spotlight switched on for this show. At 8:23 the earth shook from the clamor, As the Speaker's gavel dropped like Thor's mighty hammer. With charges so simple and evidence so thick, The Constitution mandated they must punish this prick. More rapid than eagles the congressmen flew, To recite his transgressions for reporters on cue: "Bribery, extortion, using tax dollars to cheat, Swindling, obstructing, kissing Vlad's hairy feet. He's the lowest of lows. He deserves jailhouse walls. This brings us no joy. (But we got him by the balls.)" Back at the White House from his burger-strewn bed, The prez tweeted rantings from his big dumb orange head. "Witch hunt!" "Fake news!" "It was a perfect phone call!" "And another thing, my doctor says I'm SEVEN FEET TALL!!!" He was bloated and sweaty, a narcissistic old shit, And he shook and convulsed in a big baby fit. The fear in his eyes—oh, yes, it was there, Soon gave me to know his impeachment was fair. He wolfed down a Big Mac and went back to his "work" Fuming and lying and being a jerk. And I heard him exclaim as the Adderall flew up his nose in powdered bits: "We did the dishwasher, right? You press it, boom, there'd be like an explosion. Five minutes later, you open it up, the steam pours out the dishes. Bam, bam, not me, of course not me, but you, but I never mentioned that because one time I mentioned all three, I said sinks, showers, and toilets." The End

Cheers and Jeers starts below the fold...[Swoosh!!] RIGHTNOW! [Gong!!]

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, December 23, 2019

Note: Here's the schedule for the week ahead…

Tomorrow evening: Join us for our A Very Special C&J Christmas Eve Bean Supper and Sharing of the Conspiracy Theories Wednesday and Thursday: A Very Special Two Days Off Friday evening: A Very Special Plain Old Ordinary C&J

So, y’know...nothing special.

-

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til the little drummer boy drives Mary and Joseph out of their ever-livin' tree: 2

Days 'til the New Year's Eve Great Sardine & Maple Leaf Drop up in Eastport, Maine, in the neighborhood of FDR’s Campobello Island summer house: 8

Age of the first web page as of last weekend: 29

3rd quarter GDP, well under the 5-6 percent Trump promised to deliver: 2.1%

Percent chance that any quarter of economic growth during Trump's presidency has matched the highs reached during Obama's presidency: 0%

Average time it takes to grow a Christmas tree, according to some web site: 7 years

Days Cheers and Jeers has gone without a dreidel-related accident requiring a 911 call: 0

Totally Random NFL Score New England Patriots 24 Buffalo Bills 17

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: The golden who stole Christmas…

-

JEERS to a pre-Ho-Ho-Ho harsh-reality check. I know, I know. It's Christmas and Hanukkah (and Festivus) week, and you're not in the mood—nor should you be—for a bunch of hard news that'll just kill the buzz. So we'll keep this roundup as short ‘n sweet as we can:

At 5pm today, these stories will be sealed in concrete, wrapped in chains, and thrown off a pier in an undisclosed location. If Susan Collins happens to get accidentally sealed in with them, oops our bad.

CHEERS or JEERS (depending on where you are) to Mother Nature in a Santa hat. A white Christmas is always in the bag for us up here in Maine—our population is so white, if the ground’s bare we all just go outside and lie down in our yards and it looks like it snowed. Ha Ha Ha! But enough ho-ho-homogenization jokes. Here’s your weather map if you plan to be out ‘n about today:

Same forecast as tomorrow, except the rain in the southeast should be gone.

Travel tip: to avoid congestion on the expressway, we suggest you buy yourself a magma-resistant submarine and take the alternate route through the outer core. Don’t forget to take a left under St. Louis or you’ll end up in the president of Finland’s rumpus room.

DOUBLE CHEERS to people who work on Christmas eve and Christmas day. Police, fire, medical, electric, media, national security, rum distilleries...you know who you are. If you're not getting at least double pay and comp time, your employer should get a one-way ticket to a quail-hunting junket with Dick Cheney. (Or at least a one-way trip to fluff Mitch McConnell's wattle...or is that too cruel?)

CHEERS to the Great Pale Yellow Goddess. I typically don't promote fundraisers for bloggers outside of Daily Kos. There are enough outstretched hands (my own included) here as it is.

Heather Parton, aka “Digby.”

But I always make one we're-not-worthy exception: Hillman Prize winner “Digby,” aka Heather Parton.

She is one of the sharpest, most observant bloggers you'll find on the lefty tubes, and when you combine that with her Molly Ivins-like wit it's easy to see why "What Digby said..." has become a now-legendary blogosphere catchphrase. She's in the middle of her annual fundraiser so she can keep chasing after the bad guys. If you feel so inclined to send a little holiday cheer in her direction, here's the linky dinky. (If you prefer snail mail, her address is on the upper left corner of her page.) You won’t get much in return, though...just the equivalent of a Ph.D. in political truth telling, and the anguished sound of right-wingers wishing she'd go into another line of work.

CHEERS to a gentle letdown. An unmanned Boeing CST-100 Starliner rocket ship to the stars, which will hopefully start carrying astronauts to the International Space Station next year, finished up its test run by touching down successfully in Gladys Higginbotham's back yard down New Mexico-way Sunday.

Right on top of Gladys’s prized string beans.

Even though it failed to achieve the orbit needed to actually dock with the Space Station this time around, the trial run is still considered a success. Boeing says it passed several crucial objectives, including benchmarks on lift, propulsion, torque, communications and, most important, not being a 737 Max.

CHEERS to great breakthroughs. On December 23, 1947, John Bardeen, Walter H. Brattain and William Shockley invented the transistor in New Jersey (and later won the Nobel Prize in physics for it). It originally was a relatively big old thing, but today they're as small as a single atom. To put that in perspective, it's the equivalent of all the good Republican ideas for dealing with the income inequality, climate change and health care combined. Except bigger.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: December 23, 2009

JEERS to the oppressed majority. Oh, the life of the modern-day conservative Christian. I don’t know how they muddle through, having to put up with those nasty "others" who believe in a different set of spiritual values or—gasp—none at all. Seriously, the people who listen to Bill O'Reilly and take up arms in the perpetual "War on Christmas" seem to be equal parts paranoia, insecurity, pettiness, revisionist history and victimhood, all wrapped up in threats of horrific violence and suffering against people who don’t believe as they do. Here are a couple precious harrumphs from the letters section of this morning's Portland Press Herald (Maine’s largest newspaper):

In my travels, I have seen many beautiful light displays, not so beautiful inflated snowmen and reindeer and plenty of candy cane lights. You know what I haven't seen? I haven't seen any Nativity scenes. We have forgotten Jesus in our rush to be politically correct and to not offend anyone. Well, I say if you are ashamed of Jesus, then when it's your time to face him, he will be ashamed of you. —Martha H. All a sudden (sic) my freedom to set up a creche in my yard, or saying Merry Christmas is no longer tolerated. Excuse me, but why is it fair to always end up at the bottom because I care to believe in God? Just in case there is a God that non-believers don't believe in, they should be ready for a rough and hot landing at life's end. Merry Christmas to one and all. —Julie D.

Yes, Merry Christmas to one and all...even you folks who are going to end up writhing on Satan's rotisserie for all eternity. That's the spirit.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to Menorah palooza. This week will be one of dread in my neck of the woods, as I become what my neighbors fear most: an Episcopalian brandishing a dreidel and a platter of my homemade latkes topped with fresh fire extinguisher foam. So far I've taken out six windows, two lampposts and a hedge with the former, and made the old lady down the street tap into her supplemental dental insurance with the latter. We trust things are a little more peaceful where you are since the Jewish counterpart to Christmas started yesterday at sundown. Which reminds me...

It was just before Hanukkah and Miriam was giving directions to her grown-up grandson, who was coming to visit for the first time since she'd moved to her new apartment. "Come to the front door,"Miriam said. "There's a panel at the door. Use your elbow to push button 3A and I'll buzz you in. Come inside and the elevator is on your right. Get in the elevator and user your elbow to press the third-floor button. When you get out, my apartment is on the left. Use your elbow to ring my doorbell and I'll open the door for you." "Grandma, that sounds easy," said the grandson. "But why am I hitting all these buttons with my elbow?" Replied Miriam: "You're coming to visit empty handed?"

Happy Channuka, Channukah, Chanuka, Chanukah, Chanuko, Hannuka, Hannukah, Hanuka, Hanukah, Hanukkah, Kanukkah, Khannuka, Khannukah, Khanuka, Khanukah, Khanukkah, and Xanuka!!! Or, in the immortal words of thankfully-former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker: “Molotov!”

Have a tolerable Monday. And if you’re going to be on the road or the rails or in the air this week, safe travels. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-

