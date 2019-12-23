Trump rails against windmills again in an incoherent, word-salad tirade

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 18:40 Hits: 4

Donald Trump interrupted his holidays to speak to a Turning Point USA crowd about, to be honest, God only knows what—if there was a speech in there, it was well-buried. A portion of it was devoted to Why Windmills Are Bad, which is one of the oldies Trump returns to in speech after speech, because the man's brain can only hold 10 separate facts, and eight of them are about longtime personal grievances. Before becoming history's most famous idiot, Trump bitterly (bitterly!) fought against a wind farm off the coast of one of his private golf resorts, claiming it would spoil his money grabs view, and since then he's hated windmills, people who like windmills, things shaped like windmills, and songs featuring windmills, publicly and often. The windmill grievance is equal parts Trump repeating phrases he has repeated for years and Trump festooning those old complaints with new bells and trinketry.

So here's his "windmill" speech. This is what it sounds like when you combine lifelong malignant narcissism with a less-than-stellar understanding of the world and sit it down in the Oval Office.

I never understood wind. I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous — if you are into this — tremendous fumes and gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?

Soak it in, everybody.

So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right spewing, whether it is China or Germany, is going into the air.

A man with a clearly decreasing ability to deal with the world around him is standing in front of a crowd of conspicuously well-aged students and explaining Science. This is how America ends: not with a bang, but with a puppet show.

A windmill will kill many bald eagles. After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off, that is true. By the way, they make you turn it off. And yet, if you killed one, they put you in jail. That is OK. But why is it OK for windmills to destroy the bird population?

Donald Trump secretly wants to be a windmill, because then he could kill bald eagles without going to jail. That appears to be the lesson.

He may not be well, but that doesn’t explain this sort of thing. And even if he were well, he would remain possibly the greatest idiot to ever, ever put his foot inside the doors of the White House. He also does crimes. He remains backed by every Republican lawmaker, except the ones who are retiring from office because they cannot stomach backing him any longer.

