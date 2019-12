Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 07:09 Hits: 3

The Turkish president has described a new humanitarian crisis as thousands of Syrians flee renewed bombing in Idlib. But he warned that Turkey "will not carry such a migrant burdens on its own."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/europe-will-feel-new-refugee-wave-warns-turkey-s-erdogan/a-51776809?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf