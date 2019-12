Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 08:16 Hits: 2

What has actually happened is not decisive, only the way it is perceived and remembered later on. That is why it is imperative to talk to Russia in clear terms, says political scientist Jörg Himmelreich.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-germany-s-policy-on-russia-silence-implies-consent/a-51776958?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf