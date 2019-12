Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 03:17 Hits: 3

Eighteen people were killed in Sunday afternoon violence between prisoners at a jail in central Honduras, less than two days after another 18 died in violence at a separate facility, a military spokesman told local media.

