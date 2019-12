Category: World Published on Monday, 23 December 2019 06:38 Hits: 2

Under-fire Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for "reckless" and "job-destroying" cuts to the country's vast coal industry in the face of a deadly climate-fuelled bushfire crisis.

