Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 18:44 Hits: 2

Let’s start with this: Screw Jeff Van Drew (nothing like a little rhyme to inaugurate a post, right?). But seriously, the primary argument being deployed by The Man Who Lost The…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/heres-why-nancy-pelosi-should-make-recent-republican-rep-justin-amash-an-impeachment-manager/