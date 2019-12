Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 20:11 Hits: 3

History never exactly repeats itself. But sometimes it reverses itself. It is doing that now. As Thucydides, the father of scientific history, observed, history can provide us with a road…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/how-the-trump-presidency-is-reversing-history/