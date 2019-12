Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 18:49 Hits: 3

Cabin crew union UFO issued the threats after what it called "failed" arbitration talks with Germany's flag carrier. The organization has promised to spare passengers through the Christmas holiday, however.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-union-threatens-fresh-lufthansa-strikes-after-holidays/a-51774567?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf