Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 19:18 Hits: 3

Two German parties are at loggerheads over how to deal with overcrowded migrant camps in Greece. The Greens are urging the government to come to the aid of 4,000 children, while the CDU said it is "not a solution."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-cdu-rejects-calls-to-bring-thousands-of-refugee-children-from-greek-camps/a-51774559?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf