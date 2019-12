Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 20:16 Hits: 3

Thousands of protesters demonstrated in central Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon on Sunday against the country’s new prime minister, saying he should abandon the post because he is a member of the ruling elite.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191222-thousands-protest-in-lebanon-against-new-prime-minister-hassan-diab