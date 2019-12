Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 20:43 Hits: 5

Turkey cannot handle a fresh wave of migrants from Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, warning that European countries will feel the impact of such an influx if violence in Syria’s northwest is not stopped.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191222-erdogan-says-turkey-cannot-handle-new-migrant-wave-from-syria-warns-europe