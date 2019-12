Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 18:50 Hits: 3

MADRID: Winners of Spain's "El Gordo" lottery were celebrating on Sunday (Dec 22) after more than €2 billion were paid out as the lucky numbers were announced live on national television. "El Gordo", or "The Fat One", is the world's richest lottery, paying out millions of euros every year to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/winners-of-world-s-richest-lottery-el-gordo-celebrate-12205020