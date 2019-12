Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 20:09 Hits: 3

BUCHAREST: Thousands of people marched in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Sunday (Dec 22) to remember those who lost their lives in the revolution 30 years ago that ended the communist dictatorship of Nicolae Ceausescu. The marchers observed a minute's silence in Revolution Square then released ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/romanians-pay-tribute-to-victims-of-1989-revolution-12205128