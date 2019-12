Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 09:46 Hits: 0

Although we have not yet reached the point where automation threatens to displace vast swaths of the labor force, a narrative of techno-disruption will continue to frame debates about work, education, and economy policy. That narrative should make allowance not just for the future of work, but also for the possibility of leisure.

