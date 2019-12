Category: World Published on Friday, 20 December 2019 13:30 Hits: 0

The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement may well succeed in marginally improving America’s position regarding jobs, investment, labor, the environment, and dispute settlement. But if the pact is intended to boost Mexico’s economic growth and welfare, and bolster the rule of law, it will not achieve these goals any time soon.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/usmca-change-mexico-labor-environment-practices-by-jorge-g-castaneda-2019-12