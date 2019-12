Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 16:51 Hits: 2

Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli said on Sunday that President Trump has crossed a line where his actions benefiting the evangelical community no longer excuse his misconduct in other areas."I am makin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/475658-christianity-today-editor-trumps-public-morality-makes-him-unfit