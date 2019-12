Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 13:52 Hits: 1

"Saturday Night Live" poked fun at Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), a 2020 White House hopeful, this weekend after she became the sole member of the House to vote "present" on both articles of impeachment brought against President Trump.The s...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/475640-snl-mocks-tulsi-gabbard-after-present-vote-democrats-ill-get