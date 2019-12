Category: World Published on Monday, 09 December 2019 13:25 Hits: 0

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg also addressed Friday’s climate march in Madrid. “The hope is not within the walls of COP25; the hope is out here with you,” said Thunberg, who inspired the global youth strike movement.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/9/greta_thunberg_at_madrid_march_cop25