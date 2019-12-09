Greta Thunberg, Rose Whipple Eriel Deranger on Listening to Indigenous People Amid Climate Crisis

Category: World Published on Monday, 09 December 2019 13:29 Hits: 0

At the end of Friday’s major climate rally in Madrid, a group of indigenous activists took the stage to sing and give speeches, but after some speeches their microphone was cut and the lights on stage were shut off as they spoke. Democracy Now! spoke to Eriel Deranger of Indigenous Climate Action and later asked Greta Thunberg and Rose Whipple about the importance of listening to indigenous voices.

