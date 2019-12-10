The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Indigenous Youth Elders at COP25 Protest Canada's Support of Dirty Tar Sands Projects

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg5 canadianindigenousprotest

Indigenous women protested outside the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday morning to demand action to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls across North America. Madrid police shut down the protest within minutes. On Monday, indigenous youth and elders gathered outside the Canadian Embassy in Madrid to protest the Canadian government’s support of the Alberta tar sands extraction and new fossil fuel infrastructure, including a pipeline that would cut through indigenous lands to carry tar sands oil from Alberta to Wisconsin. We speak with one of those demonstrators: Eriel Deranger, a member of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the executive director of Indigenous Climate Action. “Canada comes to these meetings touting themselves as a global leader in addressing the climate crisis, as having great relations with their indigenous peoples,” she says. “But the reality is … not a single project that has ever been proposed in the Alberta tar sands has ever been denied.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2019/12/10/eriel_deranger_canada_tar_sands

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version