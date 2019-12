Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 09:56 Hits: 3

Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, defended his controversial pardon of a convicted child rapist by claiming that the 9-year-old victim’s hymen was “intact,” which experts say medically proves…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2019/12/ex-kentucky-gov-matt-bevin-defends-pardoning-child-rapist-by-citing-ignorant-intact-hymen-myth/