Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 10:13 Hits: 3

On a visit to Ivory Coast, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on Saturday announced an overhaul of the CFA franc, a currency used by eight states in West and Central Africa, most of them former French colonies.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20191222-cfa-franc-to-be-replaced-by-the-eco-but-will-stay-pegged-to-euro