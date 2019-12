Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 10:24 Hits: 4

BEIJING: The spectre of new confrontation between Pyongyang and Washington hangs over meetings between China, Japan and South Korea this week, with growing risks North Korean actions could end an uneasy detente and upend recent diplomatic efforts.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2019/12/22/n-korea-threat-looms-as-china-japan-skorea-leaders-meet