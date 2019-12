Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 10:32 Hits: 4

BANGKOK: Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond dominated the competition on home turf to win the Thailand Masters on Sunday, capping a steller season with his second big victory on the Asian Tour this month.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2019/12/22/rising-star-janewattananond-wins-thailand-masters