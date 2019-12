Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 December 2019 09:00 Hits: 3

MEXICO CITY: At least 175 children were sexually assaulted by priests belonging to an ultra-conservative Mexican branch of the Roman Catholic Church, according to an internal report published Saturday (Dec 21). The founder of the Legionaries of Christ, Marcial Maciel, abused as many as 60 children ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/catholic-church-child-abuse-mexico-legionaries-of-christ-12204222