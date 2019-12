Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 17:36 Hits: 0

The global focus on ending AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria by 2030 has proven tremendously effective in rapidly scaling up access to treatment in developing countries. But if the world is to meet these ambitious goals, national governments and international development institutions must work together to build stronger health systems.

