Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 20:15 Hits: 2

Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) presidential campaign rolled out more than 300 endorsements from California as it seeks to gin up support in the crucial Super Tuesday state.The campaign released endorsements from 40...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/475608-sanders-rolls-out-over-300-california-endorsements